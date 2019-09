Even though they outshot the Blugolds 17-8, the College of St. Benedict soccer team fell to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Saturday.

Megan Thompson scored the only goal for CSB in the 58th minute. Kendall Koenen made four saves and allowed three goals.

The Bennies fall to 3-2-1 on the season. They will travel to Concordia College on Tuesday to start conference play. That game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.