Benjamin M. “Ben” Gerads, 28, Sartell

September 12, 1991 - March 30, 2020

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the safety of the general public, a Memorial service will be held at a later date for Benjamin M. “Ben” Gerads, age 28 of Sartell. Ben passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.

Ben was born on September 12, 1991 in St. Cloud to Dean and Mary (Theisen) Gerads. He graduated from Tech Culinary and had a passion for cooking food. He most recently was working at the Blue Line in Sartell. He enjoyed live music, pop culture, 80’s music, video games, movies, kayaking, fishing, and had an awesome sense of humor.

He will be remembered as a loving son and brother by his parents; Dean and Mary; sister, Krista (Brandon) Clark of Stewartville; brothers, Joe Gerads of Rochester, Nick Gerads of St. Cloud; nieces, Adrian, Kendra, Jayelle, Braycyn, Samaria, Mickayla; nephews, Logan, Josh, and Willie.

Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents.