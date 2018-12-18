Benjamin C. Lechner, 40, St. Cloud

April 20, 1978 - December 18, 2018

A Celebration of life for family and friends will be Friday, December 21, 2018 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Benjamin C. Lechner, age 40, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Benjamin was born April 20, 1978 to Clayton and Sandra (Stavrum) Lechner in St. Cloud. He was a graduate of Apollo High School and worked at Wheelco Truck Parts in St. Augusta. Benjamin was a gifted athlete who was competitive and loved to win. He enjoyed making people happy and liked cooking and grilling. Most of all, Benjamin loved family time and was a proud uncle.

Benjamin is survived by his parents, Clayton and Sandra of St. Cloud; sister, Lisa Grabowski of Sauk Rapids; brother, Jason (Alisha) of Orange City, IA; nieces and nephew, Amelia and Sawyer Grabowski, and Bethany, Evangeline, and Naomi Lechner; and special friend, Hannah Melin.