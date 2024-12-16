Benedict Paggen, 80, St. Stephen

March 17, 1944 - December 14, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Benedict R. “Benny” Paggen, 80, of St. Stephen will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Ben passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Saturday, December 14, 2024 after a one-year battle with cancer. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home. The St. Stephen American Legion Post #221 will pray at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the parish hall.

Ben was born on March 17, 1944 in Sartell to the late Raymond and Victoria (Stegura) Paggen. He attended Holdingford Schools. He married Janis Paulsen on July 3, 1965 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ben proudly served in the US Army from 1966 to 1969 and was stationed in Anchorage Alaska, where his first child, Tammy was born. He was honorably discharged and the family returned to Minnesota. Ben started his business, Paggen’s Auto Body in 1970. He and Janis, had two more children, sons Randy and Rusty. As the boys got older, they joined the family business. Ben also went on to open, own and operate the Rusty Nail in 2011 with his son Rusty. He was known for his broasted chicken and his homestyle cooking. Janis passed away in 2012. Ben married Dorothy Slivnik on January 17, 2015 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Ben was a member of St. Stephen Parish, a 31-year member of the St. Stephen American Legion Post #221, and a past member of St. Stephen City Council.

Ben enjoyed casino trips, playing cards, having a good drink with friends, working in his flower beds and keeping a meticulous yard. Above all, he treasured time with loved ones, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His grandchildren will lovingly remember grandpa’s famous French Toast. Ben was a man of many talents and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, always lending a helping hand and always being a good sport. He maintained his sense of humor until the end!

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Slivnik; children, Tammy Paggen, Randy (Carrie), Rusty (Hannah) all of St. Stephen; grandchildren, Monte (Ryan), Trever (Samantha), Britany (fiancé Stuart), Nicole “Coley”, Benjamin “Little Ben”, Easton, Broden; great grandchildren, Eli, Wyatt; step children, Erin (Paul), Scott, Mary, Daniel (Tara), Kyle (Stephanie); siblings, Millie May, Claudette (Joe) Czech, Ronnie (Arlene), Ray (Sandy), Joe (Diane); sister-in-law, Janice Paggen; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis; and siblings, Delphine Stoermann, Marilyn Douvier, Kenneth, Dave, Jim, Richard and Dennis.

A heartfelt thank you to Moments Hospice, all of his nurses from the VA Medical Center and Coborns Cancer Center.

Memorials are preferred.