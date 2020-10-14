Ben Landowski, 86, St. Cloud

December 4, 1933 - October 11, 2020

Funeral Services will be private at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ben Landowski, age 86, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Minden Township.

Ben was born December 4, 1933 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Tillie (Gapinski) Landowski. He married Helen Kardash on February 17, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Ben worked as an Engineer for District 742 Schools for over 27 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was a member of the Men’s Group. Ben was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching, and yard work. He was determined, hardworking, and had a strong faith. Ben was always willing to help people with a drop of a hat. Most importantly, his family was his pride and joy.

Ben is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen of St. Cloud; son and daughter, William (Kelly) of Sauk Rapids and Laurie (Brian) Nesius of Sauk Rapids; brother, Richard (Pat) of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jim) Hiemenz of Clear Lake, Anthony Nesius of Oak Harbor, WA, Corey (Kaitlin) Landowski of Fargo, ND, and Brandon Landowski of Plymouth; great granddaughter, Lydia Hiemenz; and a great grandson on the way. Ben was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Severin, Albert, Peter, and Leo; and sisters, Viola Vinton and Josephine Pearson.

Special thanks to the 5th Floor Medical Unit One at the St. Cloud Hospital for their extended and compassionate care.