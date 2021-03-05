Belgrade Woman Killed in Kandiyohi County Crash

BELGRADE -- A Belgrade woman was killed in a rural Kandiyohi County crash.

The crash happened on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 34 in Colfax Township, south of Belgrade.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 82-year-old Marilyn Hagen was southbound on Highway 71 in an SUV when it crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a semi driven by 54-year-old Bruce Bruns of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bruns was taken to Willmar Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.