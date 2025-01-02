Belgrade Man Dies After Falling from Morrison County Roof

SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Belgrade man died after falling from a roof near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was called to a home at approximately 3:25 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The property is located along 110th Avenue about four miles southwest of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says 65-year-old Dale Schlangen was helping family members work on a pole shed when he slipped on the rafters and fell to the ground.

Family members and first responders performed first aid and life-saving efforts but were unable to save him.

The Bowlus First Response Team, North Air Care, and Mayo Ambulance assisted the sheriff's office.

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson