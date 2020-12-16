Becky L. Hatle, 65, Princeton

December 24, 1954 - December 11, 2020

Becky Lynn Clark was born on December 24, 1954, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Lloyd Earl and Shirley Jean (Price) Clark. She grew up in the Blaine, Fridley, and the Coon Rapids area, and she graduated from Coon Rapids High School. Becky was married to Timothy James Hatle on October 17, 1981, in Osseo. She and Tim enjoyed going to drive-in movies and camping near the Apple River. Together they raised their son, Josh. Becky walked strongly in her faith and enjoyed reading her Bible and other spiritual books. She was a longtime member of First Southern Baptist Church in Imperial Beach, CA. Above all else, Becky was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Becky will be dearly missed by husband, Tim Hatle of Princeton; son, Josh (Bailey Johnson) Hatle of Taylors Falls; and siblings, Lonnie (Crystal) Clark of Isanti, Cindy Metcalf of Rosemont, and Patti Gessell of Apple Valley. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary (Mary) Clark; and brothers-in-law, Jack Metcalf and Bill Gessell. Becky passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN at the age of 65.