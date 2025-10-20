BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker Post Office will be closing at the end of this week.

The retail operations at 13974 1st Street Southeast in Becker will be suspended at the close of business on Friday, due to the expiration of their lease on October 31st. Beginning this Saturday, retail operations for Becker Post Office will transfer to the Monticello Post Office. Customers who currently have a Post Office Box will be able to receive their mail at the mailboxes on the north side of the Becker Community Center.

The United States Postal Service recommends Becker residents use their retail services in Monticello, Big Lake, or Clear Lake.

A USPS news release from August announced that delivery operations based at the Becker Post Office were relocated to the Monticello Post Office on August 19th. That same news release said USPS is actively exploring alternative locations to continue to serve the Becker community.

Mail delivery to all curbsite residential and business addresses will continue without interruption.