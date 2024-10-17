Becker Crash Sends One Person to the Hospital

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Becker Township Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 25 and 97th Street SE at around 4:20 p.m.

The patrol says 51-year-old Amy Horrigan of Oak Park was heading south on Highway 25, while a Tahoe driven by 44-year-old Breanna Herbst was westbound on 97th Street. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both Horrigan and Herbst suffered minor injuries and did not need hospitalization.

A passenger in Horrigan's car, 45-year-old Heather Kiem of Foley went to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

