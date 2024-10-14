Beatrice H. “Bea” Ackley,92, St. Augusta

January 9, 1932 - October 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Beatrice H. “Bea” Ackley, age 92, of St. Augusta. Bea passed away October 13, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Augusta. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Bea was born on January 9, 1932, in Pearl Lake to Joseph and Rose (Holthaus) Kunkel. Bea married Neil F. Ackley on September 30, 1953 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Bea was an active member of her parish where she was a member of Christian Women, made and repaired countless rosaries, and provided the quilted Lord’s Prayer which hangs in the church social hall to this day. She worked for the Society of the Propagation of the Faith in St. Cloud with Fr. John Miller for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing.

Bea is survived by her children, Richard (Deb) Ackley, Elaine (Mark) Prom, Patricia (Steve) Mayer, Daniel (Sue-z) Ackley and Tom Ackley; her grandchildren, Christina (John) Geissler, Sheri Prom (Andrew Spaeth), Lucas (Danielle) Ackley, Michael (Trisha) Ackley, David (Rachael) Ackley, and Doug Ackley; her 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: Joannie (Butch) Helget, Delrose Kuykendall, brother-in-law Dick Kulus, sister-in-law Sadie Kunkel and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Rose Kunkel, husband Neil (2001), brothers: Harold (Gertrude), Donald (Helen), Victor (Viola), David (Janet), Daniel (Heather) and Alphonse “Sonny” Kunkel, sisters: Bridget (Wilfred)Wagner, Hermina “Hermie” (Kenneth) Albers and Vera Kulus, brothers-in-law Wilfred Wagner, Kenneth Albers, and Gene Kuykendall.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.