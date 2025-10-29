January 26, 1937 – October 22, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Beatrice “Bea” A. Burger, age 88, who passed away peacefully among family on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Interment of the urn will follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Bea was born on January 26, 1937, in Fairview Township to Edward and Nettie (Olson-Haugrud) Johnson. She married Luverne Burger on November 26, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She worked at Sears for many years until her retirement. Bea enjoyed lake life, searching for treasures at garage sales, watching the Vikings, water aerobics, the occasional casino trip, traveling, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets.

She is survived by her husband, Luverne (St. Cloud); children: Randy (Debbie) Burger (Crosslake), Sandy (Mark) Mayasich (Crosslake), Scott (Jenny) Burger (Crosslake), Chris Burger (Minneapolis), and Kelley (Jeff) Hennen (St. Cloud); grandchildren: Ryan Larson, Stephanie Larson, Megan (Shawn) Lohmann, Patrick (Brooke) Larson, Mallory (Jono) Partain, Payton Burger, Austin (Molly) Burger, Madison Burger, and Alexa Hennen; great-grandchildren: Cody Schroeder, Taylor Larson, Ezra Lohmann, Elliot Partain, Isla Lohmann, Archer Lohmann, Miles Larson, Theo Larson, and Layla Larson; and beloved pets: Mikey (cat) and Marley (dog).

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Evelyn Johnson; brothers: Stacy, Sherman, Gerald, Donald, and Duane Johnson; sister, Nina Muntifering; and granddaughter, Melissa Burger.

In loving memory of Bea, donations in lieu of flowers are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.