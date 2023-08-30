Be a Part of “Rink Rock Music Series” with the Minnesota Wild

Can you sing? Are you in a band? You can audition to be a part of a new music series that the Minnesota Wild will be including this season for home games at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Wild has announced "Rink Rock Music Series"

From KSTP:

These performances can be a full band, acoustic, solo, duets, trios, all are unplugged (because of limited space and capabilities). Other than that, anything goes with this concert series. If you want to be part of this music series, you can fill out the audition form here, and send it in. You may be performing for one or more of the Saturday home games this upcoming Minnesota Wild hockey season.

If you are someone who just loves to perform, or if you are looking to get more exposure, maybe even to "get noticed" this might be just the thing. You never know who may be in the audience.

So, if you are musically inclined, and would like to audition, fill out the form and send it in. Good luck! And for anyone that just loved listening to great local music, make sure to hit up one or more of the Saturday home games.

