BCA Identifies Suspect, Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting

CYRUS (WJON News) --- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released additional details on the officer-involved shooting that killed Deputy Josh Owen.

According to the BCA, Starbuck Police Officer Alex Olson responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Cyrus on Saturday. Deputies Josh Owen and Brody Merrill responded after him.

When they arrived, they entered the home and spoke to 34-year-old Brian Nygard and a woman. After some initial investigation, they informed Nygard that he was under arrest.

Nygard drew a gun and began firing. Deputies Owen and Merrill returned fire. Officer Olson was in the hallway and did not fire.

In the exchange of gunfire, all three officers and Nygard were struck. Nygard died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputy Owen was taken to the hospital where he later died. Authorities say Owen died after being shot three times. Merrill also went to the hospital after being struck once in the upper chest. He was treated and released.

Officer Olson sustained minor injuries after being shot in the ankle and was not hospitalized.

All three officers were wearing their body cameras. BCA agents are reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation.

Merrill is on standard administrative leave.

