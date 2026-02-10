St. Cloud Area in Need of More Umpires
The State of Minnesota are in need of softball and baseball umpires. The Minnesota State High School League are hosting an Officiating Recruitment Forum on Thursday, February 19th, at 7:00 pm. The Forum is to share information about officiating with new and/or prospective officials.
John Gerads is the baseball assigner for SCOA and the Area Baseball Umpire Coordinator for Central Minnesota for the MSHSL. He says:
There is a shortage, especially because most of the games are on Tuesdays and Thursdays...combined with early start times of 4pm-4:30pm.
Gerads indicates part of the reason for the shortage is that Schools fail to stagger their games across the entire week. Contrary to other parts of the state, there are very few games scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays. That creates a shortage. Gerads says
Of course we can always use more umpires. With that said, someone who is available and wants the volume, they can be as busy as they want to be.
Gerads says they offer training. Having some knowledge of the game can be helpful in getting started.
Learn more here - Officiating Recruitment Forum Website
Registration for the Forum is required to receive the Zoom link. Register HERE
Or copy and paste this Forum Zoom registration link in a browsing tab - https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/2LLaZl9fSWeALSCSbcpN8A