PAYNESVILLE -- A barn and all of the equipment inside were destroyed in a fire. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says fire crews responded to a call at 26931 County Road 34 in Paynesville Township at about 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Property owner Laurie Moser of Paynesville spotted flames coming from the 30 foot by 40 foot equipment barn.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Photo courtesy of the Stearns County Sheriff's Office