Barn and Cattle Spared After Stearns County Skid Steer Fire

MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County cattle barn avoided major damage after a skid steer caught fire over the weekend.

The Melrose Fire Department and EMS responded to the 32000 block of County Road 169 just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

The owner, 53-year-old James Mueller, told first responders that he had parked a skid steer in the cattle barn at around 9:30 p.m. the night before. A neighbor then called to alert him that smoke could be seen coming from the vents on the barn.

Mueller went to investigate and found the skid steer fully engulfed. He tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, but was unable to put out the fire.

Fire crews were called in to remove the machine and put out the flames.

There was no further damage to the barn or the 130 head of cattle inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

