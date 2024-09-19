Barbara Peltz, 62, St. Martin

January 18, 1962 - September 16, 2024

Barbara R. (Kulzer) Peltz, 62, of St. Martin, MN died peacefully Monday, September 16th, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born on January 18th, 1962, to LeRoy and Mildred (Nordmann) Kulzer. She cherished her childhood on the family farm in rural Albany, MN with her loving parents and seven siblings. She enjoyed the daily tasks of working on the farm, throwing hay bales, hauling milk pails, singing in the bulk tank, working in the garden, and playing in the pasture.

After graduating from Albany High School, Barb worked at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. She served in a variety of roles, primarily as a cook. She always tried to make work fun with pranks and laughter.

On August 2nd, 1986, she married Fred Peltz at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Fred and Barb loved raising their two daughters, Kelly and Michelle, at their beloved home along the Sauk River near St. Martin. Together, they enjoyed raising animals, going to Sunday Mass, and sharing family meals. During these years, Fred and Barb worked alongside their dedicated employees building Rotochopper grinders at their Peltz Manufacturing business in St. Martin. After Fred tragically died in May of 2000, Barb was very grateful for her family, friends, and employees who supported her and helped her continue moving forward.

In the latter years of Barb’s life, her health significantly declined, preventing her from doing many of the things she enjoyed. However, she continued making a strong effort to maintain close, loving relationships with family and friends. While her health caused her great suffering, she displayed incredible strength by staying joyful and keeping her sense of humor through it all. Barb carried her heavy cross with grace and always valued her strong Catholic faith.

The greatest source of happiness in Barb’s life was her family. Her grandkids especially brought her incredible joy, love, and hope. Her spirit and love will forever live on through her grandchildren.

Barb is survived by daughters, Kelly (Nick) Korn and Michelle (Jason) Hoffmann; eight grandchildren; Frederick, Jacqueline, Anna, and Daniel Korn; and Clara, John, Caleb, and Anthony Hoffmann. She is also survived by her mother, Mildred Kulzer; siblings, Gary (Marcie) Kulzer, Bernie (Bruce) Stang, Dave (Denise) Kulzer, Carol (Rich) Symanietz, Robert (Deanna) Kulzer, Jim (Mary) Kulzer, and Joe (Debbie) Kulzer; in-laws, Dianne Schmitz, Donna (Marty) Stone, Marilyn (Harvey) Lieser, and Mike Peltz; along with many nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; father, LeRoy; father-in-law, Leander Peltz; mother-in-law, Rose Peltz; brother-in-law, Ron Schmitz, sister-in-law, Char Peltz; and one unborn grandchild.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, September 20th, 2024, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN. Burial will be in the St. Martin Cemetery immediately following Mass. After the burial, a meal will be held at the St. Martin Parish Hall. Instead of a visitation, an ice cream social gathering will be held in the upstairs of the Parish Hall after the funeral meal to celebrate Barb’s life.

In lieu of flowers, Barb requested that memorials be given to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Richmond, MN or Holy Family Catholic School in Albany, MN.