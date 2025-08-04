April 17, 1943 - August 4, 2025

Barbara L. Nelson, age 82 of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 4, 2025, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on August 16, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Pastor Rebecca Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.

Barbara Lee Preston was born to Doris M. and William “Harry” Preston on April 17, 1943, in Aberdeen, SD. She graduated from Warner High School in 1961. Barb was an avid cellist, and she performed in the Aberdeen Symphony in her last year of high school and into college. She was very proud of her musical performances and played into the later years of her life.

Barb married the love of her life, Harold Paul Nelson, on September 1, 1963, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. They enjoyed married life together dancing the Jitterbug, Waltz, and Polka, going to drive-in movies, and spending time laughing. They were blessed with three children, Todd, Michelle, and Jennifer.

Barb most notably worked as the secretary and “do-it-all church lady” at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre, MN, until her retirement in 1999. She spent over twenty years helping to run the church smoothly, singing in the choir, and being a dedicated member of First Lutheran.

Harold and Barb continued to live in their home in Sauk Centre until 2018, when they decided to move to Sauk Rapids to be closer to family. They enjoyed the company of the staff and other residents at Ridgeview Senior Living Facility, and most recently Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.

Barb will always be remembered for her ability to find a good deal, her love of shrimp and chocolate malts, and her devotion to her family.

Barb is survived by her loving husband, Harold; children, Todd (Deanna) Nelson and Michelle (Jerry Sauer) Nelson; grandchildren, Christian (Lily) Hall, Leah (Tim) Wehrs, Maris (Lee) Wood, Matthew Nelson, Alexander Nelson, Christopher Nelson, and Karina Nelson; sister-in-law, Fern Preston; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer Nelson in 2006; and siblings, Harry “Sonny” Preston and Betty (Lyle) Fuhrmann.

Harold would like to thank the staff of Ridgeview Place, Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, and Moments Hospice for their continued care of Barb over the last years. Thank you for taking care of Barb! In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre.