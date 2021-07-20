Barbara Mary Powell, 80, Clearwater

August 24, 1940 - July 18, 2021

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater for Barbara Mary Powell, age 80. Bunny died on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Buffalo Hospital in Buffalo. Pastor Alison Hendley will officiate. Burial of the urn will be at the ACACIA Cemetery, Clearwater.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday at the church.

Bunny was born on August 24, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Earl and Alice (Love) Cox. As a young girl she moved with her family to Becker, MN and eventually on to St. Augusta. She attended school in St. Cloud at Cathedral High School and Tech High School. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Powell and they made their home in Clearwater and later moved to Fish Lake where they raised their children. In the early 1990’s they moved to a home on Crooked Lake south of Clearwater. This has been their home since that time.

Bunny was a homemaker and worked at the Truck Stop in Hasty, and later at St. Cloud State University, and Kohls in St. Cloud.

She was a member of Clearwater United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; one grandson Clifford Earl Powell; and one brother Charles “Jerry” Cox.

She is survived by; her husband, Richard of Clearwater, her five children, Julia Whyte, Jenealyn (Lee) Mitchell, Jerrold (Karen) Powell, James (Eva) Powell, Jacqueline (Pedro) Lopez, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.