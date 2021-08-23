Barbara M. Pallansch-Binder, 76, Royalton

May 6, 1945 - August 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Barbara M. Pallansch-Binder, age 76 who passed away on Saturday, August 21st 2021 at her residence in Royalton. The Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 2 pm. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at church on Thursday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:30 on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Barbara was born on May 6, 1945 in St. Cloud to Henry and Leona (Schwinghammer) Pallansch. Barbara worked as a Nursing Aid / Physical Therapy Assistant at the St. Cloud Hospital for 46 years. She had loving faith and attended St. Paul’s Catholic Church and belonged to the Christian Mothers. Barb was married for 4.5 years to Alfred Binder of (2015). She enjoyed many different crafts, some of her favorites being wood working, knitting, crocheting and painting. Barbara loved spending time in her garden, puzzles, spending time at the lake, going out to eat, going on trips, and her pets, Simba the cat and Prince Charming the dog. She will be remembered for her bubbly, positive, caring and loving personality and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her siblings, Frank Pallansch of St. Cloud and Ann (Ron) Schultz of Texas; extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Patrick; siblings, Francis Pallansch, George Pallansch, Rose Schmitz and husband, Alfred.

Special thank you to Jackie Fountain, Stacy Virnig, Stacie Anderson-Rau, Max Anderson, Alex Anderson, Lisa Nicodum, Triston Anderson, Kevin Stueven, LuAnn Nordvik, Carrie Seanger, Riverside Assisted Living and Centra Care Hospice.

Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.