Barbara Jean Monson, 80, Foley

April 22, 1938 - June 15, 2018

Barbara Jean Monson, age 80, of Foley, MN passed away peacefully on June 15, 2018 at Heritage of Foley Nursing Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at Salem Covenant Cemetery, Oakland, Nebraska on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Barbara was born on April 22, 1938 in Hibbing, MN to Arnold and Helen (Williams) Olson. She attended 15 years of schooling (K through 2 years at Hibbing Junior College) in the same building-now occupied by Hibbing High School. She then went to the University of Minnesota and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master's in Nursing Education Degrees. She practiced and taught nursing at several institutions in the MSP area as well as Tulsa, OK; Hazard, KY; and Gillette, WY. One of Barbara's greatest joys was to study the Bible and teach God's Word to others.

Barbara was married to Arvid Monson on August18, 1962 in Hibbing, MN. She was a loving mother to their son Alan, and his wife, Michelle, of Oakland, Nebraska (formerly of Foley, MN). She continually prayed for her 4 grandchildren; Alexander, of Foley, Daniel, of St. Cloud, Josephine and Joshua.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Arvid, of Foley, son and family as well as siblings; Gordon (Jeanette) of San Marcos, CA; Janet (Richard) Green of Bloomington, MN; Melvin (Joan) of Deer River, MN and sister-in-law, Karoline Monson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Noel Monson and a brother, Bruce.