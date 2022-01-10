Barbara “Barb” Noll, 80, Richmond

March 31, 1941 - January 6, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., January 14, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Barbara “Barb” M. Noll, age 80 who died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at home with family by her side due to lung and heart failure after successfully battling cancer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Service will be live-streamed on the churches website www.christcatholic.com. Visitations will be Thursday, January 13 from 4 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

Barb was born at home on March 08, 1941, in Richmond, MN to Ignatius and Rose (Meyer) Schaefer. She married LeRoy “PI” Noll on May 27, 1961, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN.

She loved being part of the Richmond community. During warmer weather one of her favorite things to do was sit outside and visit with neighbors and friends as they stopped in to visit while walking, biking, or driving by her house. You could usually find her out for lunch with friends and family. Barb enjoyed going “uptown” to play cards, visiting one of the casinos in MN or helping with lunch at Sts. Peter & Paul’s Catholic School, Barb even started some traveling later in her life.

Barb had a special poise and grace about her, she loved visits from her children and grandkids and always had time to share. She had respect and kindness for all she met. Barb was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Senior Smiles, Christian Women, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Richmond and was a proud supporter of Veterans. Barb supported the Poor Clare Monastery, because she believed so much in the power of prayer.

Barb will be sorely missed and survived by her children; Deedee (Craig) Sieben, Mark Noll, Cathy Noll, Sandy (Jim) Wenner, Dave (Bobbi) Noll; grandchildren, Melissa (Dustin) Orbeck, Ryan Sieben, Rose Wenner, Hayden, Sawyer & Hazel Noll; great-grandchildren Trent, Madison, Hunter & Bentley; sister, Roseann Hemmesch; in-laws, Gen (Ward) Gustafson & Della Noll.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy “PI”; grandson, James M. Wenner II; daughter-in-law, Ginna Noll; brother, Sylvester “Sonny” Schaefer; half-siblings, Leander, Alvin, Leona, Alma & Delores.