Barbara ‘Barb’ Blais, 74, Foley

June 3, 1950 - May 3, 2025

Barbara Blais, age 74 of Foley, passed away May 3, 2025 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic cemetery, Gilman. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Barbara Ann Blais was born June 3, 1950 to George and Mary (Ziwicki) Pekarek. She was raised on the family farm and married Richard 'Rick' Blais on April 25, 1969. The couple moved to Waco, TX where she worked at Jean's Factor, sewing pants pockets and putting rivets on jeans. She moved back to Foley in the 1980's and lived in the Foley and Gilman area. Barb worked many different jobs before taking an early retirement and moving to Longville with her life companion, the late Wayne Rasmussen. She later moved back to Foley. Barb enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing and doing arts and crafts. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and feeding and watching the birds. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Zachary. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria (Allan) Walcheski and her grandson, Zachary, brothers and sisters: Roger (Mary), Michael, Gary, Andy, Bonnie (Al Szczech), Mary Jo (Alvin Legatt), Brenda (Leon Gehrke) and Lori (Ralph Buettner.) She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Donald, Tommy, Robert and Dennis and a sister, Kathy Moulzolf, late husband, Rick and a son, Matt and her favorite dogs, Jazz and Duchess.