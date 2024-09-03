Barbara “Barb” A. Walz, 85, Cold Spring

November 19, 1938 - August 31, 2024

attachment-Barbara Walz loading...

A Memorial Service will be 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for Barbara A. Walz, age 85, who died Saturday at Benedictine Assumption Home. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring. Friends may begin gathering at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

Barb was born on November 19, 1938, in St. Cloud, MN to John and Agnes (Stein) Bell. She married Elmer Walz on October 10, 1959, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Barb was a nurse at the Richmond Hospital and later for Dr. Mueller at the Richmond Clinic. She was also a Para Aide at Richmond Elementary. Barb had many jobs and was a care giver to many. She loved sports, gardening, crafts, flowers, friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer; daughters, Ellen (John) Schneider, Connie (Jim Gertken) Walz, Karla (Paul) Conners; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and sister, Julie (Bob) Manuel; and in-law, Don Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, baby Walz (1961); siblings, Jack (Delores) Bell, Elaine (Ron) Buettner, Dolly Smith, and Paul (Darlene) Bell.