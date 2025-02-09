Back Shed Brewing Decides To Close After 3.5 Years
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular area micro-brewery will be closing its doors. Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park will be closing after March 1st.
Back in October, the St. Cloud Christian School bought the former Crafts Direct building which included the Back Shed Brewing location. At the time the owners had a six-month temporary lease and were determining whether to relocate the business, sell, or close it permanently.
The brewery announced on Facebook it will have its Back Shed's Minnesota Goodbye for its last day of operation. The event will have a food truck, Bingo, meat raffle, live music, and more. Back Shed says it has been an amazing three and a half years and they are going out with a bang.
