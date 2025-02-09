Back Shed Brewing Decides To Close After 3.5 Years

Back Shed Brewing Decides To Close After 3.5 Years

(Photo: Jim Maurice)

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular area micro-brewery will be closing its doors. Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park will be closing after March 1st.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Image Credit: Banle Gaar via Google Maps
loading...

Back in October, the St. Cloud Christian School bought the former Crafts Direct building which included the Back Shed Brewing location. At the time the owners had a six-month temporary lease and were determining whether to relocate the business, sell, or close it permanently.

The brewery announced on Facebook it will have its Back Shed's Minnesota Goodbye for its last day of operation. The event will have a food truck, Bingo, meat raffle, live music, and more. Back Shed says it has been an amazing three and a half years and they are going out with a bang.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

 

Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud!

One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million. 

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Andy Sopher Edina Realty, Inc

Filed Under: back shed brewing, crafts direct, Waite Park brewery
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON