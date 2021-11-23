Country/Americana artist Austin Plaine is back home in Central Minnesota for Thanksgiving, and for a one-night-only show at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park.

Austin is a graduate of Sartell and like every good Minnesotan grew up playing hockey. His love of music brought him to Nashville five years ago. He has been touring that time, and put out two full albums in that time. He also released an EP, titled Fangs, in early 2021. Lately, Austin has been working on his third album which he is anticipating being released late in 2022.

I'll admit that I'm a relatively new fan of his. I first learned of Austin in late October when Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park announced he was coming to play a show the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Naturally, I went to check out his music, and from the first note, I was hooked and have been streaming it daily ever since.

His music is a blend of country and Americana, which has a vibe to it I really enjoy. It's laid back, but at the same time emotional, and optimistic. And every now and then there is a song that mentions Minnesota in the lyrics, and who doesn't love that?

What really sealed the deal for me becoming a big fan of him, was what he said in our interview. When I asked where people can find him online, he was more concerned about sending people to listen to his music than his social media feeds. It's so rare these days for artists to prioritize their music over their Instagram, and it was a breath of fresh air.

Austin Plaine is performing live at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park on Wednesday, November 23rd. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here. He will be playing 7 pm-10:30 pm & Andy Heckman will be opening for him starting at 6:30 pm. Doors will Open at 4 pm. A ticket will be needed to enter.

