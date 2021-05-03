New Brewery Planned for former Crafts Direct Outlet Store

WAITE PARK -- This could be the ultimate craft project for some, craft beer on tap at Crafts Direct. Brothers Scott and Jason and their sister Jennifer Schlecht are opening a new brewery called Back Shed Brewing Company.

It is a separate business from their craft store but it will be in their former outlet store.

Jason says they've been talking about opening a brewery for two to three years now and they bought their brewing equipment last June.

He says they've already hired their head brewer Chris Simonsen.

He's a friend of ours, goes to church with us, we've known him for a long time. He's been home brewing for 15 to 20 years. He's entered and won a number of contests. We've always toyed with the idea of doing something together and it just worked out.

Schlecht says there will be plenty of opportunities to do some crafting while sipping on craft beer.

With painting parties and all of the other things that have been going on, kind of where the two industries merged and got people out and crafting and enjoying a cocktail or two, it just seemed like a perfect fit for us because that's our business.

Schlecht says one of the main features of the taproom will be the shed.

Which we'll be enclosing our walk-in cooler and so you're going to see that shed as soon as you walk in the door. Chris has been brewing in our back shed here at Crafts Direct hence the name Back Shed Brewing.

Schlecht says the brewery will also have a patio which he calls "a pretty cool outdoor space".

Back Shed Brewing Company in Waite Park is tentatively scheduled to open sometime around late July or early August.

