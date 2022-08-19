Celebrate One Year Of Back Shed Brewing In Waite Park Sunday!

Looking for some last-minute weekend plans? How about a sip & save event in conjunction with a 1 year anniversary at a local brewery? Say no more, here is the event for you, Back Shed Brewing's 1-year anniversary party this Sunday!

Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park is holding the sip and save event this Sunday. According to a post they shared on Facebook:

Sunday marks officially 1 year of being open! Come on out to shop from 13 local vendors, grab a bite from Pizza Barn Food Truck and Gouda Q, and listen to live music!! Be sure to bring your own lawn chair. Michael Shynes closes out the show with a performance from 3-5pm. You won’t want to miss out!

Now Sunday is just the culmination of the anniversary celebration, so far this week Back Shed has been celebrating by releasing new beer!

Saturday is slated for another beer release entitled Pushin’ Up Daisies a Double IPA, and Sunday they will be offering up a smoothie sour beer called Raspberry Angel Food Cake.

In terms of the saving portion of the Sunday event, there will be 13 vendors on hand offering up their own creations, this might be a nice time to grab one of those 'in-case' gifts. You know the kind, in case you are in a spot where you need a quick gift to give, I've been there a few times and my wife keeps a few of these gifts on hand for such an occasion.

PLUS you are supporting local vendors, putting money right in their hands, and will stay local for things like their kids' sports equipment, groceries, and other things.

Cheers to Sunday, and cheers to Back Shed Brewing on their 1 year anniversary, I hope to celebrate many more!