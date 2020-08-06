Ayriona “Onna” M. Derheim, 17, Big Lake

May 18, 2003 - August 2, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Aryiona “Onna” Derheim, age 17, of Big Lake who died Saturday, August 2, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Corcoran, MN. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home in Becker.

Onna was born May 18, 2003 in Minneapolis. She was raised by her parents, Becky and Dean Derheim. Onna attended school in Becker, Monticello and presently at Wright Tech. Onna had a love for animals especially horses. She enjoyed fishing and hunting. Onna will always be remembered as an outgoing, strong willed, artistic, smart, confident, kind, loving, fearless and risk taker.

Onna is survived by her parents, Becky Derheim (Jake Heath) of Big Lake, Dean and Denise Derheim of Monticello; brother, Brandon Derheim (Fiance’ Courtney Dill) of Becker; step brother, James (Maggie) Hauser of New Prague; step sister, Kate Hauser (William Behsman) of Madison Lake; step nephews, Levi and Tucker Hauser of New Prague; Grandparents, Jan and Richard Pettitt of Zimmerman; many aunts, uncles and cousins; biological mother, Crystal and Keith Wichern of Greenfiled; half sisters and brothers, Lainey, Jasmine, Toretto and Harley Wichern of Greenfield. Onna is preceded in death by her grandparents, Nancy and Delmer Greene and Donald Derheim.

In Onna’s honor for her love of animals, memorials are preferred to Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation, PO Box 47, Zimmerman, MN 55398 (mnhoovedanimalrescue.org)