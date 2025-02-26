Classical Guitarist from Ukraine Performing in St. Cloud

Classical Guitarist from Ukraine Performing in St. Cloud

Marko Topchii/submitted photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An international award-winning classical guitarist from Ukraine will be performing in St. Cloud.

The Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud is presenting a concert by Marko Topchii at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. John's Episcopal Church at 1111 Cooper Avenue South.

Topchii has more than 100 awards worldwide in international classical guitar competitions, 55 of them being first-place prizes.  The 2023 Guitar Foundation of America award included an extensive concert tour of the U.S., and St. Cloud is one of three Minnesota cities included.

While he's here in St. Cloud, Topchii will visit three area schools, give a masterclass, and a mini-concert at the Whitney Senior Center.

The Chamber Music Society is funded, in part, by a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board. The concert is sponsored by Bill and Chip Martin-Chaffee.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $5 for students.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON