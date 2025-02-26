Classical Guitarist from Ukraine Performing in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An international award-winning classical guitarist from Ukraine will be performing in St. Cloud.

The Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud is presenting a concert by Marko Topchii at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. John's Episcopal Church at 1111 Cooper Avenue South.

Topchii has more than 100 awards worldwide in international classical guitar competitions, 55 of them being first-place prizes. The 2023 Guitar Foundation of America award included an extensive concert tour of the U.S., and St. Cloud is one of three Minnesota cities included.

While he's here in St. Cloud, Topchii will visit three area schools, give a masterclass, and a mini-concert at the Whitney Senior Center.

The Chamber Music Society is funded, in part, by a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board. The concert is sponsored by Bill and Chip Martin-Chaffee.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $5 for students.

