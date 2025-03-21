Authorities Search for Man Missing Near Rogers Gravel Pit

ROGERS (WJON News) -- Authorities are searching for a man who went missing near a gravel pit and the Crow River in Rogers.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 30-year-old Maurice Jackson is African American with long black hair styled in dreadlocks. Jackson is 5'8", 160 pounds with brown eyes and tattoos on his arm and neck.

He was last seen in the 25700 block of 141st Avenue North in Rogers on March 7th. Jackson is not a resident of the area.

The Rogers Police Department with the help of other agencies has conducted extensive searches including water patrol, drone searches, foot searches, and rescue dog searches. The searches have not turned up any clues as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Jackson's location is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at (763) 428-3450.

