Authorities Called To Fire In School Bathroom

GROVE CITY (WJON News) -- There is an investigation underway after authorities determined a fire was intentionally set at a school.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a fire alarm at the Atwater Comoss Grove City school in Grove City just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

A short time later, staff at the school called and said there was a fire in a boy's bathroom.

Meeker County Sheriff’s Deputies and Grove City Fire Department responded to the school. It was learned that a toilet paper dispenser in the boy's bathroom was ignited, and the fire suppression system was activated.

An alert was sent by the school to notify parents and guardians of students.

No injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office was called, and Deputy Fire Marshall Investigators responded to the school to assist with the investigation. The incident remains under investigation.

