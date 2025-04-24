Authorities Called To Fire In School Bathroom
GROVE CITY (WJON News) -- There is an investigation underway after authorities determined a fire was intentionally set at a school.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a fire alarm at the Atwater Comoss Grove City school in Grove City just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.
A short time later, staff at the school called and said there was a fire in a boy's bathroom.
Meeker County Sheriff’s Deputies and Grove City Fire Department responded to the school. It was learned that a toilet paper dispenser in the boy's bathroom was ignited, and the fire suppression system was activated.
An alert was sent by the school to notify parents and guardians of students.
No injuries were reported.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office was called, and Deputy Fire Marshall Investigators responded to the school to assist with the investigation. The incident remains under investigation.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- St. Cloud Company Specializing in Theater Commercials Expanding
- Multi-Million Project, Pickleball Coming To Whitney Regional Park
LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz