ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces attempted murder and assault charges after a shooting in south St. Cloud Sunday morning.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Austin Gerads with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Gerads is also charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing police.

According to the criminal complaint, Gerads shot his roommate in the shoulder just after 4:00 a.m. The victim said he was asleep and woke up to being shot. The victim said Gerads was accusing him of killing his daughter and was threatening to kill him.

Court records allege Gerads then pointed the gun at the victim's face and fired. The bullet grazed the victim's cheek. Gerads allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the head, and a struggle ensued over the gun. During the struggle, the victim was able to throw the weapon out of reach.

A neighbor heard the gunshots and came to check on the victim. Gerads is accused of telling the neighbor to open a hatch to the basement before hitting him on the head with a metal pipe.

When officers arrived, Gerads fled out the back door but was tased and arrested.

Records show Gerads told investigators that what he did was worth it and claimed his daughter was under a trap door and was trapped in the basement. Police confirmed none of Gerads' family members were hurt.

Officers recovered a handgun, ammunition, and a baggie containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

