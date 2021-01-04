ATV Goes Through the Ice on Pearl Lake

KIMBALL -- Two people were able to escape after their ATV fell through the ice over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Bruce Lundorff and his grandson 20-year-old Chester Lundorff, both of St. Cloud, had been out fishing on Pearl Lake at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were returning to shore with their fish house, when their ATV broke through the ice. Both men were able to get out of the water and back to shore safely.

The ATV was partially submerged and was later removed.

Authorities say according to residents, the area was kept open by ducks and geese and had just frozen over earlier in the week and was hidden by the recent snowfall.