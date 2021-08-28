One Killed in Kandiyohi County ATV Crash

ATWATER -- One person died in an ATV crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning. The incident happened just after midnight on 1st Avenue East in Atwater.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the ATV was going west on 1st Avenue East, lost control and entered the ditch, hit an approach, and overturned before landing on its side.

The driver, a 35-year-old Atwater man, was partially ejected and pinned under the ATV. Authorities were able to free him and start life-saving measures, but he died at the scene from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

