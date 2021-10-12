Buffalo Teen Killed in ATV Crash, Watertown Man Arrested

STEAMBOAT RIVER TOWNSHIP -- A teenager from Buffalo died, and a Watertown man was arrested as a result of an ATV crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Steamboat River Township. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says a group of ATV riders was heading east on East Steamboat Forest Road at a high rate of speed when one of the drivers lost control around a curve and crashed into a tree.

Authorities say the victim, 19-year-old Brandon Czanstkowski of Buffalo, was wearing his helmet but still suffered major head trauma. Deputies and medical personnel provided CPR and attempted to revive Czanstkowski, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and arrested another driver from the group, 21-year-old Tyler Willette of Watertown.

He was taken to the Hubbard County Jail where he faces felony charges of providing alcohol to someone underage. The sheriff's office says the crash remains under investigation.

