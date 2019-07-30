Hutchinson Boy Killed in ATV Accident

LITCHFIELD -- A Hutchinson boy has died after an ATV crash near Litchfield Monday.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. in the 31000 block of 580th Avenue in Harvey Township.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they got a call a boy was trapped under an ATV and wasn't breathing.

Bystanders began CPR until first responders arrived. The boy, 11-year-old Caleb Karnitz, was then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says it's believed Karnitz was riding alone when the ATV flipped after taking a hard turn and landed on him.

The incident remains under investigation, however it appears to be an accident.