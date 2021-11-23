DNR Reminding Kids to Be Cautious Around Newly Forming Ice

UNDATED -- Parents are being urged to talk with their children about being cautious around lakes, ponds, and streams ahead of this holiday weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says where there is ice, the thickness is highly variable this time of year.

The DNR says it's natural for children to gravitate toward water and ice and with school out for four days, the DNR says parents should remind kids of the dangers of cold water.

Remember there should be a minimum of four inches of new, clear ice before venturing out onto the water.

