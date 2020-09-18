DNR Urges ATV Safety as Fatalities Reach 10-Year High

UNDATED -- Fall is the most popular time of year for off-highway vehicle riding and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging safety.

The DNR says fatal accidents have already reached the highest level in more than a decade with 19 deaths.

OHVs are ATVs, dirt bikes, side-by-side ATVs, and other off-road vehicles.

The DNR says they have 24,000 new registrations this year alone indicating the sport is becoming more popular.

Riders are reminded to complete a safety course, wear protective gear including a helmet, ride sober, ride only on designated trails, avoid riding on paved roads except to cross and supervise children at all times.