Snowmobile Breaks Through Ice on Lake Koronis

LITCHFIELD -- Two people were able to escape after their snowmobile broke through the ice over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at around 7:00 a.m. on Lake Koronis, about 100 feet from shore and a mile east of the south access.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a snowmobile, driven by 21-year-old Tristan Nelson of Brooten, came across a thin patch of ice when the snowmobile broke through and was submerged.

Nelson and his passenger, 24-year-old Nathan Wander of Belgrade, were able to get out and were not hurt.