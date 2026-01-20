LAKE KORONIS (WJON News) -- Two men are safe after the truck they were driving partially fell into a lake. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a report about a pickup truck breaking through the ice on Lake Koronis at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Once at the scene, deputies discovered that 33-year-old Kyle Vierzba of Montrose and 52-year-old Shawn Vierzba of Little Canada were driving their pickup on the lake when they felt it start to break through the ice.

Both men were able to get out of the truck safely and make it to shore, where they called 911. Neither man was hurt in the incident, and the truck has been removed from the lake. The Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be careful of changing ice conditions on all the lakes throughout Stearns County.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER Instead of complaining about winter, let's think about things that are awesome about Winter in Minnesota Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw

How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating? Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund