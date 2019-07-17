Grill Starts Fire at Lake Koronis Home

PAYNESVILLE -- A lake home was damaged by a fire this weekend in Paynesville.

The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday on the western end of Lake Koronis.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 72-year-old Larry Venenga, was grilling on the lower patio when the grill started on fire.

The fire spread to the home traveling up the wall and onto the deck on the north side.

Venenga was able to get out of the house unharmed and called 911. The Paynesville Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze.

It's believed the fire started at the propane tank nozzle on the grill. No one was hurt and there is no damage estimate at this time.