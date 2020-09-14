Little Falls Man Taken to Hospital After Being Thrown From ATV

FLENSBURG -- A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from an ATV.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home off Dove Road, about one mile south of Flensburg, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Jesse Bartkowicz, of Swanville, was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side in a corn field when Bartkowicz lost control of the machine causing it to roll.

Bartkowicz passenger, 24-year-old Dalton Schneider, was thrown from the ATV. Schneider was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities says Bartkowicz was arrested and taken to the Morrison County Jail, where charges are pending for DWI and criminal vehicular operation.