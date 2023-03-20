Fort Ripley Man Hurt In Snowmobile Accident Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Fort Ripley man was taken to the hospital after crashing his snowmobile over the weekend.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a snowmobile accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday along Jewel Road, about 8 miles northeast of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Jason LeBlanc was driving a snowmobile southbound in a ditch along Jewel Road, when he hit an area of hard packed snow and was thrown from the machine.

Authorities say the snowmobile came to a rest on top of LeBlanc, causing an injury to his arm.

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital for his injuries.

