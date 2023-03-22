Will There Be A New RV Resort Coming To Motley This Year?

The family behind RV resorts in Central Minnesota has asked the Motley City Council if there would be any interest in opening a resort in town in the future. The Council advised the Hardy family to approach the planning and zoning commission about the idea and to go from there.

The Hardy family owns two resorts in northwest Morrison County, Fish Trap Camping and RV Resort and Lake In The Woods RV Resort located south of Motley. The Morrison County Record reported about the Motley City Council meeting where Jeff Hardy asked the council about the idea.

The Morrison County Record noted in their reporting that the prospective site was on the West side of Motley near the City Shop.

Get our free mobile app

Jeff detailed to the council that the idea would be having a resort that "would be geared more toward the 55-and-older crowd" as they often times have a tougher time finding a resort that will take them in, as they often are only in Minnesota for a portion of the season before snowbirding off someplace warm for the fall and winter months.

While it appears that it is just an idea at this point, it would be great to see more new businesses being built in Central Minnesota, and what's even better about this idea is that it would serve in some capacity as a place for folks who don't always have luck finding a place to relax in the summer months.

You can learn more about the Hardy family's resorts by heading here and here.

ALSO: See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stack﻿er compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.