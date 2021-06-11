Attorneys: Woman Never Saw a Gun on Man Shot by Task Force

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Attorneys for the woman in a vehicle when members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot the driver last week said their client never saw a gun on the man, or in the vehicle.

The statement from the woman's attorneys disputes investigators' statements that Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was black, displayed a handgun before officers on the task force opened fire on June 3rd in Minneapolis.

The woman's attorneys did not release their client's name.

Authorities say the task force was trying to arrest Smith on a weapons violation. State investigators stand by their initial statement that said evidence showed he fired a gun from inside the vehicle.