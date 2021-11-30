Attorney: Potter to Testify at Trial in Daunte Wright Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ An attorney for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright says the former officer will testify at her trial.

Attorney Paul Engh said Tuesday that Kim Potter will speak directly to jurors about the April 11 traffic stop that ended with Potter killing the 20-year-old Black motorist.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright but grabbed her handgun by mistake.

The disclosure came as attorneys began jury selection by quizzing potential jurors about their attitudes on policing, protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.

About a week has been set aside for jury selection and opening statements are scheduled for Dec. 8.