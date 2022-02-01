Attention Dog Lovers: Check Out Minnesota’s Klondike Dog Derby

LAKE MINNETONKA'S "KLONDIKE DOG DERBY"

I love dogs, and this event sounds like a really fun way to spend the day.

I've always wanted to be able to watch a sled dog race, but it's usually not possible to watch a race the way we'll be able to this weekend on Lake Minnetonka. The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is being held this weekend, with all the festivities beginning on Friday, February 4th.

THE START OF THE RACE

If you want to see the sled teams kick off the race, head to Klondike Village in Excelsior, to see the sled teams at the starting line. There will be food trucks, beer tents, and entertainment to celebrate the kick-off of the race, but you can also find a place anywhere along the groomed path that they will be racing on all around Lake Minnetonka.

The race is a 40-mile race that will make two 20 miles rounds on the path created on Lake Minnetonka. There are 30 mushers and 240 dogs competing for their piece of the purse valued at $40,000. That could buy a whole lot of dog food.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

There will be a ceremony at 9:30 am on Saturday morning, February 5th, followed by the starting of the race. The best time for viewing the race would be around the lake between the hours of 10 am and 4:30 pm. Of course, we don't know exactly when the first team will cross the finish line, but it's expected to be anywhere between noon and around 5 pm in the afternoon.

The events are actually going to kick off on Friday, February 4th at 9:30 am. You can watch the dogs get their vet checks before the race, Hug A Husky, and even go on sled dog rides if you are one of the lucky ones that were able to book a reservation to do it.

