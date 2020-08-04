Ashutosh Dahal, 24, St. Cloud

July 25, 1996 - August 1, 2020

Ashutosh Dahal, age 24, beloved son and brother, passed away unexpectedly on August 1st, 2020 at Big Lake, Minnesota.

Ashutosh was born July 25, 1996, in Biratnagar, Nepal. After graduating high school, Ashutosh ventured overseas to attend Saint Cloud State University, Saint Cloud, Minnesota in 2015 to pursue his bachelor's degree in computer science. He graduated in the spring of 2020 and then began working as a software engineer.

During his time at SCSU, Ashutosh quickly developed a close-knit group of friends which he spent most of his time with. Ashutosh greatly enjoyed exploring the outdoors. He was always prepared and ready to go on spontaneous adventures. He was an avid soccer player and a huge supporter of Chelsea FC. He had a great appreciation of music, especially classic rock ‘n roll. He was also passionate about traveling and sampling new cuisines.

Ashutosh is survived by his parents Ishwari Prasad Dahal and Mira Dahal, and his brother Abhinab Dahal.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4 at 4:30 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. We do ask that you bring a mask to the service. Social distancing and facility capacity limits will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a monetary donation to the Association of Nepalis in Minnesota. Your donation will help fund funeral costs and Ashutosh reaches his final resting place in Nepal.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his friends, members of the Association of Nepalis in Minnesota, Nepali Embassy in Virginia, Non-Resident Nepali Association, and St. Cloud State University for their support and guidance during this difficult time.